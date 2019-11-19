Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Lenovo 100e MediaTek C330 12" Chromebook
$100 $159
free shipping

That's $110 less than buying direct from Lenovo.

Update: The price has risen slightly to $99.99. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon is a close price at $99.99
  • available in Black
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81QB000AUS
