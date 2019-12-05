Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 100e Chromebook MTK Quad 2.1GHz 11.6" Laptop
$99 $220
free shipping

That's the lowest we could find by $26. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81QB000AUS
  • Expires 12/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
