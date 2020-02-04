Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $440 off list, a $130 drop from last week, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago, $60 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a range of configurations. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $650 off list and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $120 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $69. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $450 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $32 off and the lowest price we've seen in over a year.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's at least $32 less than you'd pay outside of other Lenovo storefronts. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on laptops, desktops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
