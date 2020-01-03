Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 100e 11.6" Chromebook Laptop
$119 $169
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 11.6" 1366x768 native resolution LED-backlit display
  • Cortex A53 Dual-Core Processor
  • 4GB system memory; 32GB eMMc flash memory
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: 81QB0000US
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
