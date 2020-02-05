Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$127 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • 5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling
  • dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: ZA3N0003US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Smart Assistants eBay Lenovo
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register