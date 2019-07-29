New
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$125 $250
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $149.99. Coupon code "LEN25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $125.) Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • 5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling
  • dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: ZA3N0003US
