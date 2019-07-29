- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $149.99. Coupon code "LEN25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $125.) Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "LEN140" cuts it to $759.99. With free shipping, that's $250 less than buying direct from Lenovo. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
