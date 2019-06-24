New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
$125 $150
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $149.99. Coupon code "LEN25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our March mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $75.) Deal ends June 23. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display
- 5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3N0003US
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$83 $100
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $99.99. Coupon code "LEN17" cuts that to $82.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our March mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $47.) Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Echogear Outlet Shelf
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Echogear via Amazon offers the Echogear Outlet Shelf for $14.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- designed to hold small electronics up to 10 lbs.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Apple HomePod Speaker
$218 $299
free shipping
Blinq via eBay offers the refurbished Apple HomePod Speaker for $218.39 with free shipping. That's $51 less than our February mention of a new one, the third best price we've seen in any condition, and $81 less than a new one today. Buy Now
Features
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- woofer
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Walmart · 1 day ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Walmart · 3 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Amazon · 3 days ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Legion Y530 Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 16" Gaming Laptop
$792 $1,100
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $791.99. With free shipping, that's $308 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our October mention. Deal ends May 26. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, & HDMI
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register