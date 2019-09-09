Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we've seen – it's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $45. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple HomePod in Space Gray for $219 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's $51 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today.) Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the $66 less than what you'd pay from a different storefront. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
