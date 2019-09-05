Personalize your DealNews Experience
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $124.99. Coupon code "LEN20" cuts that to $104.99. That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $44.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. That's $10 under our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Today only, Woot offers the used Amazon Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $20 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Charcoal for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" drops it to $57.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by a buck, although most major retailers charge $99 or more.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
CellElectronix via Rakuten offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $207.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $176.79. With free shipping, that's $3 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $22.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we've seen, and the best price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Grey for $429.99.
Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts that to $408.49. With free shipping, that's $242 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "SAVEMORENOW" now cuts it to $395.59. (Appropriately, saving you more.) Buy Now
