Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$13 $15
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo 10,000mAh On the Go Phone / Tablet Portable Battery Pack for $14.99. Coupon code "LEN2" drops that to $12.74. With free shipping, that's $4 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we could find today by $13, outside of other Lenovo storefronts. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
- 2 USB outputs
- Model: GXV0J50547
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$24 $40
free shipping
Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank for $39.99. Coupon code "40AIDEAZ" drops that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- compatible with Qi enabled devices
- LCD display
- USB-C and micro USB input and output
- Model: USA--ID1002
That Daily Deal · 20 hrs ago
Rechargeable LED Flashlight w/ Built-In 2,200mAh Power Bank
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the 10-watt Adjustable Zoom Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Built-In 2,200mAh Portable Battery Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our expired mention from four days ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
- glow-in-the-dark tactical switch
- 500-lumen output
- USB charging (includes cable)
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$17 $27
free shipping
AllPowers Direct via Amazon offers its AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $26.99. Coupon code "XE6FF9UL" cuts it to $17.27. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
- dual USB 2.4-amp outputs
- Model: AP-PB-010-BLA
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$440 $800
free shipping
Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $439.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $60 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for the same price with a $26 store credit last month.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$349 $449
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $108.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 6GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.1 Type-A / Type-C & HDMI
- 2-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Kaby Lake 2.5GHz 16" 1080p Laptop
$550
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Intel Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649. Coupon code "LEN99T" drops it to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago, $499 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
