New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 10,000mAh Phone / Tablet Power Bank
$13 $15
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo 10,000mAh On the Go Phone / Tablet Portable Battery Pack for $14.99. Coupon code "LEN2" drops that to $12.74. With free shipping, that's $4 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we could find today by $13, outside of other Lenovo storefronts. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Features
  • 2 USB outputs
  • Model: GXV0J50547
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN2"
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Power Banks Rakuten Lenovo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register