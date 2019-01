Ending today as part of a class action settlement, customers who purchased a Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie or other Lenny & Larry's baked goods product may be eligible to receive up to $50 cash or a Lenny & Larry's product . The suit alleges that the nutritional content of the products was misstated.Customers with proof of purchase can submit a claim to receive between $20 and $50 in cash or a Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie product valued at $30 (including shipping costs). Customers without documentation are eligible for $10 cash or a Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie product valued at $15. Click here for more information.Note: You must file a claim by today to be eligible to receive a settlement.