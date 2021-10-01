sponsored
Lemonade · 22 hrs ago
Pet's Health From Just $10 A Month
Lemonade collaborated with vets and real-life pet parents to design plans that start as low as $10/month for dogs and cats. You can even craft your coverage yourself, so grab yourself a quote.
Details
Comments
-
Published 22 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lixit Faucet Waterer for Dogs
$5.79 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Fits faucets and garden hoses
- Ready source of fresh water
- 24/7 Steel nozzle attaches to outdoor faucet without tools
- Shuts off automatically
- Model: 840
Petco · 1 day ago
Dig Defence at Petco
buy 2, get 15% off or $30 off $100
free shipping w/ $35
Add two to cart, or add $100 or more worth of these items, to see the discount. Choose from three styles, with prices starting from $33. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Lion Mane Dog Costume
$9.99 $20
free shipping
Other third-party sellers charge at least $3 more for similar items. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Style You Room via eBay.
Features
- "It's like I said all along, poopsie: cats rule and dogs drool."
- fits necks from 23.62" to 30"
Best Choice Products · 5 days ago
Best Choice Products Adjustable Wooden Carpeted Pet Stairs
$55 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FORPETS" to save $35 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- adjustable height
- foldable
- measures 18.75" x 16" x 19"
Sign In or Register