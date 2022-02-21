sponsored
Lemonade · 36 mins ago
Keep your furry friends (and your wallet) well
If you've been avoiding pet insurance, you haven't been introduced to Lemonade. You can sign up in seconds and get paid for claims in minutes — all conveniently in their app. Plans start at just $10/month!
Details
Published 36 min ago
Blain's Farm & Fleet · 6 days ago
Mann Lake 3-lb. Package of Live Bees w/ Marked Italian Queen
$180 $210
free shipping
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for a similar 3-lb. bee enclosure elsewhere. (A savings of roughly 0.3 cents per bee!) Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
Tips
- Shipping restrictions apply to many states – note the info under the price.
- The last day to order lives bees is March 15.
- You know we had to link to the thing.
- Tune in next spring for more
Features
- includes cage, temporary feed, queen and 3 lbs. of bees (approximately 10,000 to 12,000)
REI · 3 days ago
OllyDog Essential Dog Harness
$6.73 $20
free shipping w/ $50
That's a savings of $13 off list price. Buy Now at REI
Tips
- Available in Small in Raven Bark or Surf (pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
Features
- 4 adjustment points
- 2 quick-snap buckles
Petco · 3 days ago
Reddy Medium Double-Pillowtop Orthopedic Dog Bed
$50 $100
free shipping
Your pooch can get cozy on the bed while you get cozy with your savings of $50. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- The large is available for $65 (half off).
Features
- brushed fleece fabric
- filling made with recycled materials
- charcoal lining for odor absorption
- skid-resistant bottom
- removeable, machine washable cover
Amazon · 1 mo ago
FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922