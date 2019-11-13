Open Offer in New Tab
LeiDrail · 1 hr ago
LeiDrail Solar-Powered Address Plaque
Today only, LeiDrail via Amazon offers its LeiDrail Solar-Powered Address Plaque for $23.99 via coupon "O6IHHX7A". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at LeiDrail

  • 1,000mAh rechargeable and replaceable battery
  • 6 white LED lights
  • 4 sets of numbers (0-9), and 1 set of letters (A-E)
  • Code "O6IHHX7A"
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
