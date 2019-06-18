sponsored
LeiDrail · 40 mins ago
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, LeiDrail via Amazon offers its LeiDrail Solar Lights 2-Pack for $17.99. Coupon code "8FJX2DNH" cuts that to $12.59. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now
Features
- 1,800k warm light
- IP55 waterproof
- weather resistant
Details
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack
$13 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Loft Man via Amazon offers the Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack in White or Yellow for $23.99. Coupon code "WWB6P8H9" cuts that to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10 LED lights per disk
- IPX65 waterproof
- illuminates up to 10 hours w/ 6-8 hours of charging
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Vensmiles Solar Ultrasonic Mole Repeller 2-Pack
$19 $30
free shipping
Gothanos via Amazon offers the Vensmiles Solar Ultrasonic Mole Repeller 2-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "HWXSJKIU" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vibrating sonic pulses of 400-Hz every 20 seconds
- covers up to 7,000-Sq. Ft.
Wayfair · 11 hrs ago
August Grove Selina Wood Arbor
$125 $160
free shipping
Wayfair offers the August Grove Selina Wood Arbor for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has fallen to $124.99. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 89" x 59" x 17.75"
- Chinese fir
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator
$25
free shipping w/Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator for $24.99 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features:
- 37" tall
- foot bar for leverage
- 2 1/2"-wide 3-1/2" deep core removers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food 8-oz. Box
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3
Amazon offers the Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food 8-oz. Box for $3.98 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot offers it for the same price with in-store pickup). That's the best price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in our February mention. Features:
- safe for all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and houseplants
- 1 gallon of diluted product will cover 10 square feet
- guaranteed not to burn if used as directed
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Walmart offers the Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate for $8.32. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago the lowest price we could find by $5 today. It's designed for use with organic gardening and can be used up to day of harvest.
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
