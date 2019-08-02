- Create an Account or Login
Today only, LeiDrail via Amazon offers the LeiDrail Outdoor Solar Wall Light 4-Pack for $25.99. Coupon code "3TVLNXYY" cuts that to $15.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
2969samir via eBay offers this Outlet Cover Plate 3-LED Nightlight 4-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $2 and the lowest per-unit price we've seen. Buy Now
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGNLIGHT" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $4 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
GTQ Store via Amazon offers its GTQ Motion Sensor Closet Light for $9.99. Coupon code "7Z4ZY7WA" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Honeywell LED Lighting via Amazon offers the Honeywell 48-Foot Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights for $49.99. Coupon code "RFGH486Z" drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.48 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Torchstar via Amazon offers the Torchstar Dusk-to-Dawn LED Outdoor Barn Light in Daylight for $29.99. Clip the 10% off coupon to cut that to $26.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Premiere Products Resin Convert-A-Bench in Tan for $99.50. In-cart, the price drops to $96.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWitt 3"x50-Foot Tree Wrap for $3.60 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
