LeiDrail · 54 mins ago
LeiDrail Outdoor Solar Step Lights 2-Pack
$12 $18
free shipping w/ Prime

Today only, LeiDrail via Amazon offers its LeiDrail Outdoor Solar Step Lights 2-Pack for $17.99. Coupon code "779DVAJA" cuts that to $11.69. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now

  • 1,800k warm light
  • IP55 waterproof
  • weather resistant
  • Code "779DVAJA"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 54 min ago
