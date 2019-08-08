- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, LeiDrail via Amazon offers the LeiDrail Garden Solar Lights 4-Pack in Bronze for $27.99. Coupon code "B4V3PC25" cuts that to $17.91. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGNLIGHT" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $4 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lights By Night Stars and Moon Night Light for $3.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Torchstar via Amazon offers the Torchstar Dusk-to-Dawn LED Outdoor Barn Light in Daylight for $29.99. Clip the 10% off coupon to cut that to $26.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we could find by $8, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Nexillumi Direct via Amazon offers the Nexillumi LED Strip Lights for $13.98. Coupon code "10Nexillumi" drops the price to $12.58. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" 13-watt Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White High Lumen for $14.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, HitLights via Amazon offers the HitLights 36" LED Strip Light 3-Pack for $17.09. Coupon code "REMDDYY3" drops the price to $11.96. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Awow Digital via Amazon offers its Awow Atom 1.44GHz Mini PC Stick for $148.89. Coupon code "ZW5IVZ2K" drops that to $96.78. With free shipping, that's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Sign In or Register