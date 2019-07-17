Walmart offers the Leggett & Platt Symmetry EZ Compact Twin XL Adjustable Bed Base for $299 with free shipping. That's $56 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $319.) Buy Now
- includes a remote
- head and foot articulation
- 700-lb. lift capacity
- measures 79" x 39" x 13"
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
