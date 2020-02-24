Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Legend of the Five Rings Living Card Game Core Set
$18 $40
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • 2-player card game
  • Model: L5C01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Card And Board Games Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register