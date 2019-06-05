New
That Daily Deal · 27 mins ago
free + $6.49 s&h
$6 shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Legend of Zelda Backpack for free with $6.49 for shipping. That is $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, and $27 less than we could find elsewhere for a similar Zelda bag. Shop Now
Features
- netted side pouches
- all-over sublimated print
- inner padded accessory pockets
- large main and front compartments
- officially licensed
Details
Comments
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 27 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 4 days ago
Topwolfs Vintage Leather 16" Laptop Backpack
$35 $70
free shipping
Topwolf via Amazon offers its Topwolfs Vintage Leather 15.6" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "VTJIMQLT" cuts the price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9 compartments
- anti-theft pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Loowoko 50-Liter Hiking Backpack
$31 $44
free shipping
Loowoko via Amazon offers its Loowoko 50-Liter Hiking Backpack with Rain Cover in Black for $43.98. Coupon code "NBE3XOSN" cuts it to $30.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8 adjustable packing straps
- rip-stop polyester rain cover
- padded shoulder straps
Amazon · 1 wk ago
OutdoorMaster 50-Liter Hiking Backpack
from $30 $37
free shipping
Outdoor Master via Amazon offers its OutdoorMaster 50-Liter Hiking Backpack in several colors (Blue pictured) from $36.99. Coupon code "G6TINYAG" cuts the starting price to $29.59. With free shipping, that's at least $7 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- s-curved shoulder straps
- padded hip belt
- waterproof rain cover
- Model: 800196
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vemingo Drawstring Backpack
$12 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Vemingo via Amazon offers the Vemingo Drawstring Backpack in Black (pictured) or Gray for $21.99. Coupon code "55SOMCHQ" drops the price to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof fabric
- measures 18.1" x 15.7"
- zippered pockets
eBay · 6 days ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 4 days ago
Protege 3-Piece Hard Side Spinner Luggage Set
$67
free shipping
Walmart offers the Protege 3-Piece Hard Side Spinner Luggage Set in Green for $67 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- 20" & 28" spinner suitcase with telescoping handles
- Carry-on duffel bag
Amazon · 6 days ago
Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack
$22 $40
free shipping
Rong Yao Store via Amazon offers its Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack in Black or Silver Gray for $39.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "YQKT2R89" to cut the price to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $4 below our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- holds 30 cans
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack
$31
free shipping
$16 off and the best deal we could find
MJ Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $46.99. Coupon code "VZ5XOGVP" cuts it to $30.54. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best deal we could find. It features a 32-liter capacity. Deal ends December 31.
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Tips
- Add three tools or more to your cart for a final price of $2.99 each.
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Unisex Fishing Hat
$6 $29
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Fishing Hat in assorted colors for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Ordering two or more drops the price to $5.99 each
Features
- full brim
- vented band
- chin strap
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Telescoping Walking Stick with 9-LED Flashlight and Compass
$9 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Telescoping Walking Stick with 9-LED Flashlight and Compass for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- adjusts from 21" to 44"
- 9-LED light with 90° inclination
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Whistler 9mm Inspection Camera
$38 $95
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Whistler 9mm Inspection Camera for $38.49 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $22. Buy Now
Features
- 2.4" color LCD monitor
- image rotation
- 3.3ft flexible camera tube
- LEDs w/ brightness control
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart Memorial Day Savings Center
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Memorial Day Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
8-Foot Landscape Timber
$2 $5
pickup at Home Depot
For pickup only, Home Depot offers 8-Foot Landscape Timber for $2.47. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Pressure treated against termites, fungus, and rot
- Model: 288731
iTunes · 1 day ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 4 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$178 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
