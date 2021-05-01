LegalShield Legal Service: Plans from $25/month
New
LegalShield · 59 mins ago
LegalShield Legal Service
Plans from $25/month

Need simple legal coverage? We've got your back. Visit LegalShield for affordable legal coverage.

Features
  • Legal consultation, advice, and representation on a large variety of legal services
  • Pay your attorney a monthly fee instead of by the hour
  • Designed for individuals, families, & small businesses
  • Network of 39 law firms serving the United States and Canada
  • Start a new business and know it is set up correctly by an experienced small business attorney
↑ less
Learn More
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Financial Services LegalShield
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register