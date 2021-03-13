sponsored
New
LegalShield · 18 mins ago
Plans from $25/month
Need simple legal coverage? We've got your back. Visit LegalShield for affordable legal coverage.
Features
- Legal consultation, advice, and representation on a large variety of legal services
- Pay your attorney a monthly fee instead of by the hour
- Designed for individuals, families, & small businesses
- Network of 39 law firms serving the United States and Canada
- Start a new business and know it is set up correctly by an experienced small business attorney
Details
Comments
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
2 wks ago
IRS Free File Online
file taxes for free (if eligible)
Like it or not, the taxman cometh. But the IRS is helping people file taxes for free.
Tips
- The Internal Revenue Service will not file your taxes. This service lists companies that will file for free.
Features
- Browse all offers or use the filters to narrow your results.
- Criteria for determining eligibility includes Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) and qualification for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), among other things.
1 mo ago
Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion Weekly Online Credit Reports
free
Get a weekly credit report free through April 2021. That's a savings of up to $351 on a weekly report from each company.
Features
- company is listed on the FTC's official site
Sign In or Register