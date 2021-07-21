LegacyBox 10-Item Digital Conversion Kit for $89
Meh · 53 mins ago
LegacyBox 10-Item Digital Conversion Kit
$89 $260
free shipping

That's $41 less than you'd pay direct from LegacyBox. Buy Now at Meh

  • Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping (a savings of at least $5).
  • There are options to upgrade to a 20-item or 40-item kit, but it actually works out cheaper to order multiple 10-item kits in all cases.
  • The digitizing process will take up to eight weeks once LegacyBox receive your kit for processing.
  • digitize 10 tapes, 10 films, or 10 sets of 25 pictures
  • DVD output
  • Expires 7/22/2021
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
