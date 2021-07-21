LegacyBox 10-Item Digital Conversion Kit for $89

New
Meh · 53 mins ago
$89 $260
free shipping
That's $41 less than you'd pay direct from LegacyBox. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping (a savings of at least $5).
- There are options to upgrade to a 20-item or 40-item kit, but it actually works out cheaper to order multiple 10-item kits in all cases.
- The digitizing process will take up to eight weeks once LegacyBox receive your kit for processing.
Features
- digitize 10 tapes, 10 films, or 10 sets of 25 pictures
- DVD output
Details
Comments
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Unlocked Cell Phones Outlet Sale at Best Buy
from $50
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Best Buy Outlet Event
up to 50% off clearance & open-box
free shipping w/ $35
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 day ago
Best Buy Flash Sale
Save on TVs, headsets, laptops, and more
free shipping w/ $35
Save on an assortment of items including TVs, gaming headsets, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start around $3.99, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
TV Deals at Best Buy
up to $1,000 off
free shipping
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
