Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$34 $96
free shipping
Leelbox via Rakuten offers its Leelbox V18 Fitness Tracker in several colors (Black pictured) for $42.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $34.39. With free shipping, that's $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 24-hour blood pressure monitoring
- call and SMS alerts
- 0.96" IPS color screen
- monitors steps, calories, miles, and sleep
Details
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Dobest Men's Sports Bluetooth Watch
$27 $68
free shipping
DXDG via Amazon offers its Dobest Men's Sports Bluetooth Watch for $68. Coupon code "3O4RYJ9X" drops the price to $27.20. With free shipping, that's $41 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water resistant up to 30 meters
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch
$160 $330
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch in Black/Gray for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $20 less in our mention from December. Buy Now
Features
- sunlight-visible display
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
- Model: 010-03717-54
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$152 $200
free shipping
CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Gray/Silver or Peach/Rose Gold for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $28. Buy Now
Features
- over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
- tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
- storage and playback for over 300 songs
- water resistance to 164 feet
- over 4 days of battery life
- small and large wrist bands
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker w/ Extra Bands
from $50
$5 shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $23
Sam's Club offers its members the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker with Two Extra Bands in size Large for $49.88 plus around $5 for shipping. (Non-members pay an additional $5.) That's $24 under our mention from three days ago of the tracker alone and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now for the tracker alone by $23.) It tracks your daily activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns and features an OLED display showing caller ID and fitness stats.
Note: For members only, it's also available in size Small at this price.
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes
$30 $37
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- sizes 5 to 13
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat
$28 $200
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat in Black or Grey for $34.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our January mention and $7 less than buying via other storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- most sizes S to XL
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes
$32 $40
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Samba pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $38.) Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- select sizes 7.5 to 14
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
DB Degbit Sports Water Bottle
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Degbit Direct via Amazon offers the DB Degbit 350mL Sports Water Bottle in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "WBKP38L5" cuts the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 1,000mL version cuts to $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members via the same above coupon code.
Features
- silicone seal
- nonslip grip
- BPA-free Tritan plastic construction
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
LLP International Group via Amazon offers its LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape for $15.90. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page and apply code "MQE29DNX" to drop the price to $7.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- .6" wide and 108-feet long
- rated to hold 5 to 20 pounds
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Magzo Door Draft Stopper
$6 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in several colors (White pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2" x 39"
- 3 layer design to reduce sound up to 5 times and block the cold and hot air
- Model: MENDI-WT
Amazon · 1 hr ago
KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers
from $7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
KomForme via Amazon offers its KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers in several colors (Red pictured) from $10.99. Coupon code "LGNMQFFC" cuts the starting price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in toddler sizes from 5 to 11
