Sam's Club offers its members the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker with Two Extra Bands in size Large forplus aroundfor shipping. (Non-members pay an additional $5.) That's $24 under our mention from three days ago of the tracker alone and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now for the tracker alone by $23.) It tracks your daily activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns and features an OLED display showing caller ID and fitness stats.Note: For members only, it's also available in size Small at this price.