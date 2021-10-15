leegoal.com · 39 mins ago
$39 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LEEGOAL40" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at leegoal.com
- Available in several colors (Ceramic White pictured).
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 18-oz. cup
- BPA-free
- 6,000mAh battery
- magnetic charging
Home & Cook · 5 hrs ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad Round Basket Grilling Pan
$20 $70
$8 shipping
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale
Amazon · 3 days ago
Moen Bath & Kitchen Fixtures at Amazon
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on grab bars, towel holders, soap dispensers, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Moen Deck-Mounted Kitchen Soap Dispenser for $28.46 (low by $5).
Amazon · 4 days ago
Stanley Adventure 24-oz. Camp Cook Set
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-oz. kettle w/ foldable locking handle
- 2 cups
Home & Cook · 7 hrs ago
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale
Up to 76% off + extra 10% off items over $60
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Coupon code "OCTVIP10" knock an extra 10% off items over $60. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
