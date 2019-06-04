New
Macy's · 16 mins ago
Lee Jeans Women's 5-Pocket Capri Jeans
$18 $56
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lee Women's 5-Pocket Capri Jeans in Ecru for $17.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in sizes 2 to 18
