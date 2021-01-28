You'll pay up to $45 more at other stores. Apply code "CLEARANCE" or "LOVESAVING" to get this discount.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Shop Now at Belk
- Available in several colors in select sizes.
- Get an additional 5% discount when you opt to pickup in-store. Shippings adds $8.95 or get free shipping on orders $45 or more.
That's half the best starting price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- available in Sharkley Dark Wash
That's the best price we could find in any color by $8. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in Nightshine Black.
Save on over 300 pairs of men's and women's jeans. Shop Now at Levi's
- You must enter your email to access this sale.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jeans for $16.97 (low by $18).
Save $35 off list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in 64 Blue.
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $99 or more ship free.
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE" to save an extra 10% off already discounted clothing, shoes, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Crown & Ivy Boys Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt for $9.72 after coupon ($26 under list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
Be ready for next year's holiday photos, Christmas morning, or just celebrate the holidays year-round. Shop and save on festive sleepwear for the whole family, even your favorite four-legged family member. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' jackets, vests, hoodies, and more. Over 300 items are available. Shop Now at Belk
- Take an extra 15% off most orders when you choose pickup; shipping adds $8.95, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece Jacket for $25.49 with pickup (low by $5).
Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Click on the clearance tab in the upper right hand corner to see the deals. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup to get an additional 5% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. No Belk nearby? Orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Modern. Southern. Home. Set of 4 Salad Plates for $8.55 w/ pickup ($21 off).
Sign In or Register