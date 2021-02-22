sponsored
New
Ledlenser, Inc. · 1 hr ago
$50 $80
free shipping w/ $50
Ledlenser offers its Ledlenser Lite Leather Wallet w/ LED Light for $79.95. Apply code "WALLET21" to cut it to $49.95. Buy Now at Ledlenser, Inc.
Tips
- Pad your order over $50 to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge and get free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- RFID protection
- slots for up to 9 cards
- rubberized band holds cash
- up to 150 lumens flashlight
- USB rechargeable
Details
