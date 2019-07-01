New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 58 mins ago
Ledge Ledgo Bi-Color Flood Shoot-Through LED Ring Light
$119 $249
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Ledgo Bi-Color Flood Shoot-Through LED Ring Light for $119 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Features
  • 12" shoot through
  • 120° flood beam angle
  • 1/4"-20 mount
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video Ledge Outdoors
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register