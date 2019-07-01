New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Ledgo Bi-Color Flood Shoot-Through LED Ring Light for $119 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now
- 12" shoot through
- 120° flood beam angle
- 1/4"-20 mount
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Neewer Green Screen Backdrop
$117 $156
free shipping
Melodyeeus via Amazon offers the Neewer Green Screen Backdrop for $155.99. Coupon code "GRNJUN19" drops the price to $116.99. With free shipping, $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- collapsible
- auto-locking frame
- wrinkle-resistant
- 59.8" x 77.5"
- Model: 10093773
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 39 mins ago
LaCie 6TB Porsche Design USB Type-C Desktop Drive
$115 $200
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LaCie 6TB Porsche Design USB Type-C Desktop Drive for $114.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $35, although most sellers charge $185 or more. Buy Now
- 5GB/s transfer speeds
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140 $280
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Blush Gold with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $51 less than the lowest price we could find for both items separately.) Buy Now
- It's compatible with all major U.S. carriers
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Model: PA6R0001US
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
