Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $2 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at StackSocial
- random, non-looping white noise
- USB powered
Save $24 when you apply coupon code "608J7KVA". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sharecaly via Amazon.
- 180° adjustable projector w/ up to 15-ft. range
- 3-level adjustable brightness levels
- FM radio w/ 15 presets
- 24 volume levels
- sleep timer
- LED display w/ 4 brightness levels
- dual alarms
- USB charging port
It's the best deal we could find by $5, but most stores charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- color display
- detects lightning up to 25 miles away
- programmable alarms for lightning, temperature, humidity, pressure, wind speed, direction, rain, heat index, dew point, and wind chill
- Model: 01022
That's the best price we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 9.84" x 1.14" x 7.48"
- adjustable backlight
- adjustable display mode
- wall hang or table standing
- alarm with 10 minute snooze
- power via adapter or batteries
- Model: 513-1419BLv4-INT
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Bronze.
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- weather-resistant plastic framework
- assesses and relates temperature and humidity levels
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Apply coupon code "DN30" to take $25 off the cost of a 1-year Club level membership, plus get a rotisserie chicken and 8-count cupcake box free ($13 value). Buy Now at StackSocial
- Available only to new members.
- 1-year Sam’s Club membership (auto-renews)
- complimentary household card
- access to Sam’s Club mobile app, Scan & Go, and curbside pickup
- rotisserie chicken ($4.99 value)
- 8-count cupcakes ($7.98 value)
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
Apply coupon code "DN15" for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at StackSocial
- night vision
- privacy mode
- true color filter
- real-time alerts
- high-sensitivity microphone & speaker
- Model: FOCUS89
Sign In or Register