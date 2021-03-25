New
Leatherman Style CS Keychain Multi-Tool
$20 $28
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find in any color by $8. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Red.
  • Sold by Photovideo4less via eBay.
Features
  • 420HC knife
  • spring-action scissors
  • flat/Phillips screwdrivers
  • tweezers
  • nail file
  • carabiner/bottle opener
