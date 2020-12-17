New
The Leatherman Tool Group · 28 mins ago
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on 12 multi-tools. Shop Now at The Leatherman Tool Group
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.95 or orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Leatherman REV Multi-Tool for $29.95 ($10 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
12 Survivors BKE Folding Knife
$15 $24
free shipping
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by TXFactoryOutlet via eBay
Features
- integrated finger hole
- pocket clip
- Model: TS71008TI
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Flipper Knife w/ Bamboo Handle
$22 $31
free shipping
That's $4 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock on December 13, but can still be ordered at this price now.
Features
- pocket clip
- 2.7" stainless steel blade
- Model: 31-003731
Home Depot · 4 wks ago
DeWalt Folding Pocket Knife 2-Pack
$15
pickup
These knives are hard to find elsewhere, but you'd pay $12 more for just one model alone at some retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- includes a ball bearing assist Tanto blade pocket knife (DWHT10910) and spring assist pocket knife (DWHT10911)
- Model: DWHT10617
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Husky 3" Chrome Wood Utility Knife Set
$10
pickup
You'd pay $8 more for just the utility knife elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- sporting knife and lock-back utility knife
- wooden handle with belt clip
- 7Cr17 stainless steel blade
- Model: 99809
Sign In or Register