Leather Crossbody Bag with Shoulder Strap for $15
New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Leather Crossbody Bag with Shoulder Strap
$15 $18
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS69521" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
Features
  • 100% genuine leather
  • adjustable shoulder strap
  • 3 front zip pockets
  • measures 8.5" x 6.5"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS69521"
  • Expires 6/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags UntilGone
Women's Leather Staff Pick Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register