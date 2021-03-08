It's a savings of $28 off the list price. Shop Now at TradePub
- understanding DevOps culture
- application of DevOps in cloud infrastructure
- provisioning with Terraform
- configuration with Ansible
-
Expires 3/17/2021
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's at least $18 under what you'd pay for a paperback copy. Shop Now at Amazon
- written by Travis O’Ryan
- 136 pages
- explore what memory is, how it works, and how to improve it
Introduces basic facts of data mining, how a ledger works, and even recommends different types of digital wallets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Explains basic concepts involved in cryptocurrency
Completely confounded by the stock market stories dominating the news this week? This eBook breaks down the basics of investing, to help you get started on the journey and set up your plan. Shop Now at Amazon
- explains the basics of investing
- learn how to take "calculated" risks to build wealth
Choose from topics like American History, Ancient African Kingdoms, Mesoamerican History, Founding Fathers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Half of the titles available are free while the rest start at 99 cents.
You'd pay $24 for the Kindle version. Shop Now at TradePub
- covers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, and OneNote
Get to work overcoming your fear of public speaking at no cost. Shop Now at TradePub
- Requires connecting with email or LinkedIn account.
- by The Genard Method
- How to Get Over Nervous Anticipation
Sign In or Register