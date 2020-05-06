Open Offer in New Tab
TradePub · 21 mins ago
Learn Kali Linux 2019
free for a limited time

Interested in learning ethical hacking to secure your tech? This book can show you how, through real world examples. It's also $20 off list. Shop Now at TradePub

Features
  • uses real world examples
  • Expires 5/6/2020
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
