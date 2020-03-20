Open Offer in New Tab
Learn@Home with YouTube
Free Educational Content and Resources
With schools and daycares closing around the world, YouTube has created the hub dubbed Learn@Home, which pulls together links to a myriad of content from Khan Academy and educational YouTube channels across a variety of subjects, including math, science, history, arts, and more. The content is also broken down into three age brackets for easy consumption: channels for families with kids 13 and older, with kids 5 and older, and with preschoolers.

Alongside this, they've also created the destination channel YouTube Learning, which compiles playlists full of studying tips, supplemental learning content, TED talks, mini lessons, fitness instruction, and so much more. Shop Now at YouTube

  • Both the Learn@Home hub and YouTube Learning are currently available in English only, but will expand to Italian, French, Korean, Spanish, Japanese and more in the coming days.
  • Khan Academy also offers daily schedules for students ages 2 to 18 as well as remote learning resources.
