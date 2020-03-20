Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
With schools and daycares closing around the world, YouTube has created the hub dubbed Learn@Home, which pulls together links to a myriad of content from Khan Academy and educational YouTube channels across a variety of subjects, including math, science, history, arts, and more. The content is also broken down into three age brackets for easy consumption: channels for families with kids 13 and older, with kids 5 and older, and with preschoolers.
Alongside this, they've also created the destination channel YouTube Learning, which compiles playlists full of studying tips, supplemental learning content, TED talks, mini lessons, fitness instruction, and so much more. Shop Now at YouTube
That's a savings of $29 and one of the most affordable babysitters we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Choose from a selection of best-selling box sets. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $60 off list for this on-demand ad-free service directly from Apple. Shop Now at Apple
Save up to $15 on favorite films, new and old, on DVD or Blu-ray. Shop Now at Amazon
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
Sign In or Register