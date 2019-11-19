Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LeapFrog My Pal Scout Plush Puppy Baby Learning Toy
$10 $22
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • It requires three AA batteries, which are included for demo purposes. New batteries are recommended.
Features
  • 15 activities
  • over 40 songs
  • teaches first words, feelings and emotions, colors and counting
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Babies & Kids Items Walmart LeapFrog
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register