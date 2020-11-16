New
eBay · 58 mins ago
$70 $100
free shipping
That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by hi-etech via eBay.
Features
- remote control
- wall & ceiling installation
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 80" x 45" viewing area
Details
Comments
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
