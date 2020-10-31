sponsored
$140 $200
free shipping
TikTech offers the Lepow Z1 High Color Gamut 15.6'' 1080p IPS FHD Portable Monitor for $199.99. Coupon code "LepowJP20K" cuts that to $139.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
Tips
- It costs $195 on Amazon.
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- Comes with a 3-year warranty.
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- mini HDMI and USB Type-C inputs
- 3.5mm audio port
- dual speakers
- smart cover stand and protector
Details
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
Mobile Pixels Duex Pro 12.5" 1080p IPS LED Portable Laptop Monitor
$200 $249
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Commercial Displays
from $220
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a variety of commercial displays in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Warranty terms vary by model.
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
LG 34" Ultra-Wide FreeSync IPS Monitor w/ HDR10
$299 $350
free shipping
It's $51 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 2560 x 1080 native resolution
- includes detachable stand and wall mount
- Model: 34WL550-B
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung 65" 1080p Commercial Display
$400 $800
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $400. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 2 USB 2.0 inputs
- Display Port 1.2
- Model: ED65E
