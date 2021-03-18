tiktech.com · 23 mins ago
$150 $200
free shipping
That's a savings of $60 off list when you apply code "LJJ4KJK7." Buy Now at tiktech.com
Tips
- To get this deal, click on "Get Code", then click "copy code & buy on Amazon" from the pop-up box. You will then be redirected to Amazon. Add the item to your cart and apply the code at checkout.
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- mini HDMI
- USB-C port
- roll key
- dual built-in speakers
- HDR mode for gaming
Details
Comments
