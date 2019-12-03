Open Offer in New Tab
Hofan Technology Shenzhen · 1 hr ago
LePow 15.6" 1080p IPS LED Portable Monitor
$130 $170
free shipping

Hofan Technology Shenzhen via Amazon offers the LePow 15.6" 1080p IPS LED Portable Monitor for $169.99. Clip the $40 off coupon to cut it to $129.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Hofan Technology Shenzhen

  • 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • cover and screen protector
  • built-in speakers
  • HDR mode
  • Model: Z1
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
