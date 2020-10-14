New
Le Creuset · 40 mins ago
up to 45% off
free shipping
We're all finding ourselves in the kitchen more these days, and with prices starting at $20, it's a great time to upgrade your cookware. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Apply code "FALL" on orders over $200 to get a free stoneware spoon rest.
Ends Today
Nordstrom · 21 hrs ago
Le Creuset Rectangular Skinny Griddle
$80 $170
free shipping
Save $10 over Amazon's Prime Day price. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- In Cerise.
- enameled cast iron
- measures 13" x 8.5"
- stovetop and oven safe
- Model: L2091
Ends Today
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Calphalon Products at Amazon
Up to 51% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Save on an assortment of small appliances and cookware. Shop Now at Amazon
New
Home Depot · 1 hr ago
Gotham Steel StackMaster 8-Piece Ultra-Nonstick Cookware Set
$65 $130
free shipping
That's at least $55 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- non-stick textured ceramic coating
- stacks together to save 30% more cabinet space than traditional cookware sets
- includes 7" and 10" fry pans, 1.5- and 2-quart saucepans, 5.35-quart stock pot, and 3 interchangeable lids
- Model: 2867
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Joyce Chen Nonstick Carbon Steel Wok 4-Piece Set
$35 $44
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping.
- 14" carbon steel wok with Xylan nonstick coating and birchwood handles
- high dome lid with rolled edge
- bamboo spatula & recipe book
- Model: J21-9971
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Oster Sangerfield 3-Quart Casserole Set w/Steamer Insert
$18 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $12 under list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on a highly rated kitchen item you can use for years. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual purpose as Dutch oven with glass lid
- Model: 108132.03
