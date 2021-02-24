New
Le Creuset · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
Tips
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
New
Nordstrom Rack · 2 hrs ago
Berghoff Kitchen Blowout at Nordstrom Rack
up to 84% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 ($26 low).
Nordstrom Rack · 1 day ago
Staub Cookware Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 63% off
free shipping w/ $89
Shop discounted pans, braisers, baking dishes, French ovens, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pictured is the Staub 12" Cast Iron Pure Griddle Pan for $129.97 (low by $50).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Taco Grilling Rack
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ecolution Hong Kong Chopstick House 12" Nonstick Carbon Steel Wok
$26
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Features
- oven safe up to 350°F
- dishwasher safe
- soft touch riveted handle
- Model: EHKB-9130
Sign In or Register