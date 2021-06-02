Le Creuset Heritage 4-Quart Rectangular Covered Casserole for $82
Macy's
Le Creuset Heritage 4-Quart Rectangular Covered Casserole
$82 $165
free shipping

That's a low by $33, although most charge $120. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • measures 18.6" x 13" x 8.1"
  • stoneware
  • chip-, scratch- and stain-resistant
  • oven safe to 500°F
  • microwave safe
  • hand wash
