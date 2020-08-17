New
Le Creuset · 43 mins ago
Le Creuset 6-Quart Stockpot
$32 $80
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Le Creuset

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Flame pictured).
  • The 8-Quart is $38.
Features
  • designed to function efficiently on a full range of heat sources
  • resistant to wear and damage
  • limits evaporation
