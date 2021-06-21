Frito Lay Lay's and Lay's Kettle Chips Variety 40-Pack for $13 w/ Prime
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 39 mins ago
Lay's and Lay's Kettle Chips Variety 40-Pack
$13 w/ Prime $18
free shipping w/ Prime

This box normally costs $5 more. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Frito Lay
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register