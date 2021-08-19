Laybr Collapsible Closet Cubby for $9

laybr · 24 mins ago
$9 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LAYBRAUGUST" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at laybr
Tips
- The 3-pack drops to $27.50 with the same code.
Features
- 11.8" x 7.87" x 4.7"
- medium density fiberboard
- cotton interior lining
- folds down when not in use
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Banggood · 1 wk ago
Solar Power Lights 8-Pack
$20 $29
$3 shipping
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
Features
- 1.3 feet tall (about 1 foot and 4 inches)
- Auto sensor turns it on when it's dark outside
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
Open-Box Appliance Outlet at Best Buy
Save on over 600 items
free shipping w/ $35
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
3 wks ago
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory STEM Resources
free
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
Tips
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
Features
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lock & Lock Aqua 2-Quart Fridge Door Water Jug
$5.42 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Features
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Sign In or Register