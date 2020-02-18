Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lavish Home LED Touch Sensor Lamp
$6 $27
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $17. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • It uses three AA batteries (not included).
Features
  • available at this price in Black
  • dimmable
  • USB
  • flexible gooseneck
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Walmart Lavish Home
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register