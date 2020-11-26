New
Macy's · 41 mins ago
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Card Case with Money Clip
$20 $40
free shipping w/ $25

That's a savings of half off list. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Black or Brown.
  • Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Features
  • measures 2.75" x 4"
  • two card slots
  • currency opening
  • leather-covered metal money clip
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Accessories Macy's Ralph Lauren
Leather Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register